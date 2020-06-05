Lasith Malinga best yorker bowler in the world, admits Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has admitted that Mumbai Indians teammate Lasith Malinga is the best yorker bowler in the world and his experience adds to the craft. Bumrah, who is also made a name for himself for the same ability, has previously credited the veteran in helping him out with yorkers.

With over 500 wickets accumulated across three formats, Lasith Malinga was arguably the bowler with the best yorkers up his sleeve in the contemporary era until Jasprit Bumrah came around. The Indian pacer has often been compared to the Sri Lankan veteran due to their unorthodox action and the ability to bowl pinpoint yorkers.

The Mumbai Indians franchise, took to Twitter on Thursday, to post Bumrah’s praises for his IPL teammate. Bumrah, who has in the past credited the veteran for helping him with the craft, said that Malinga is the best yorker bowler in the world.

"Malinga is the best yorker bowler in the world and has used it for such a long period of time to the best of his advantage," he said according to a tweet by MI.

In light of the COVID-19, all cricket was either postponed or cancelled globally since March. However, with talk of cricket returning and the BCCI still deciding on the fate of the IPL, the fitness and ability of players to adapt to the sudden change was a topic of concern. Bumrah admitted that despite training hard, it would be a different ball game when he would go out and bowl his first delivery when cricket returns.

“I have been training almost six days a week, but have not bowled for a long period of time. So I don’t know how the body will react when I bowl the first ball,” he added.

🗣️ | Boom opens up on Malinga’s legacy and cricket after lockdown 👇🏻#OneFamily @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/v4r4WHS3DW — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) June 4, 2020