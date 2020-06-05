In talks with ICC for COVID-19 substitutes in Tests, reveals Steve Elworthy

ECB director of special projects Steve Elworthy has revealed that the board is in talks with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the introduction of COVID-19 substitutes in Test cricket. Elworthy has specified that the talks are specifically for the longest format, and not limited-overs.

In 2019, the ICC had introduced the concept of “like for like” substitutes across all formats of international cricket to replace concussed players during matches. And now, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has asked the ICC to allow Coronavirus player substitutes ahead of its upcoming home Test series against West Indies.

The English board will be hosting West Indies and the Pakistan teams, at “biosecure venues” starting in July. ECB's director of events Steve Elworthy was quoted, on Thursday, stating about the board's plan to have coronavirus substitutes on the resumption of the game.

According to Elworthy, the governing council is discussing the possibility of implementing the same as the ECB has proposed two venues for the Test series against West Indies starting July 8, Hampshire's Ageas Bowl and Lancashire's Old Trafford.

“COVID replacements are certainly something that the ICC are discussing. I’ve seen communication about that and it’s certainly something we hope would be allowed — specifically for test matches, not necessarily ODIs (one-day internationals) or T20s (Twenty20),” Elworthy told Sky Sports.

“That replacement would have to be a ‘like for like’ player... Our on-site COVID medical practitioner and Public Health England would be informed immediately and that player would then be put into isolation for a period of time.”

While dates for the Windies Tests are yet to be finalized, the board is, however, hoping to hold the series in the month of July.