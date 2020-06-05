Ex-Pakistan cricketers ‘shameless’ for accusing India of deliberately losing, claims Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has launched a scathing attack on ex-Pakistan cricketers, including Waqar Younis, who have claimed that India deliberately lost to England in the 2019 WC in order to knock Pakistan out. The claim from the Pakistan players came after Stokes, in his book, questioned India’s intent.

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup saw England win the tournament the hard way, winning three do-or-die encounters in the group stages before winning the final in a Super Over. The first of the three ‘do-or-die’ games for England was against India, a game that the Three Lions won by 31 runs, but all-rounder Ben Stokes, in his book, questioned team India’s intent in the game, stating that he was puzzled by MS Dhoni’s approach towards the end.

And on the back of Stokes’ comments, since a win for India would have bolstered Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semi-final, several former Pakistan cricketers recently accused team India of deliberately throwing away the game versus England, in order to knock Pakistan out of the tournament. However, former cricketer and now-renowned expert Aakash Chopra has now aggressively reverted back at the claims made by the former Pakistan players and has stated that those cricketers ‘need to have some shame’ before making bland accusations.

“I am wearing a T-shirt which says Sharam (shame) not found. Think a little and have some shame. Waqar Younis, despite being the brand ambassador for the ICC, gave a statement during the World Cup that India threw the match away on purpose. I mean seriously,” Chopra said on his Youtube channel, reported Times Now.

The match, which India lost by 31 runs, saw Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav put up a considerably slow partnership towards the end, something which came under criticism by Stokes. Chopra stated that he could understand the claims made by Stokes, but reiterated the fact that the all-rounder never accused India of deliberately losing the game.

“It is understandable if the partnership between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma didn’t make sense to Stokes or if he was confused by Dhoni’s approach towards the end. But he never said that India deliberately lost the match,” Chopra added.