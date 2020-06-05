Betbarter Vanuatu T10 Blast | Matchday 3 Team of the week ft. Nipiko, Obed and Sandy

Matchday 3 featured a truckload of entertainment, from Nalin Nipiko’s blistering 78 to Andrew Mansale’s four-wicket haul, but there were more than a handful of players who made their mark through their performances. Today, we, here at SportsCafe, pick the team of the week from Matchday 3.

Nalin Nipiko: On Matchday 2, Ifira Sharks’ Nalin Nipiko gave the fans a fleeting glance of his ability as a batsman but last week, the opener established himself as the best batsman of the tournament. With Sharks playing two matches on matchday 3, Nipiko started off with an 11-ball 25 versus the Panthers, after which he registered the highest individual score of the tournament in the second game, a 28-ball 78* against the Bulls. He was unstoppable last week and he rightfully finds a place in our team of the week. In fact, if you ask me, you might very well bank on him to once again top-score on Saturday.

Patrick Matautaava: With a century in T20I cricket to his name, a lot was expected from Patrick Matautaava heading into this tournament, but he simply did not live up to the standards for a long while. However, his brutal hitting was on display in the Bulls’ encounter versus the Sharks last week and ravaged the Blues’ bowlers up top, scoring a fine 13-ball 26. A perfect opening partner for Nipiko in our team of the week.

Andrew Mansale: After a dull outing on matchday 2, Mansale rediscovered his destructive tendency last week and wreaked havoc with both bat and ball. In the game against Ifira Sharks - Bulls’ only game last week - the Vanuatu skipper brought to the fore the finest all-round display witnessed in this competition thus far, claiming a four-wicket haul with the ball whilst also scoring an 18-ball 34 at the top of the order. When Mansale gets going, very few players can better him in associate cricket, let alone in this tournament.

Jarryd Allan: It took three matches for Panthers’ top-order batsman Jarrdy Allan to find his feet in the tournament, but last week, the right-hander gave a peek into his hitting ability up the order. After the Panthers uncharacteristically lost both Carlot and Rasu early, it was Allan who sailed the ship with some wondrous strokeplay. His 13-ball 22, which featured two fours and two sixes, helped his side to their third win of the tournament, but, most importantly, it has helped him find a place in our team of the week.

Simpson Obed: Simpson Obed’s exploits with both bat and ball in this tournament thus far has been phenomenal and borderline absurd and it is fair to say that he would definitely be in our ‘Team of the Tournament’ once the VT10 concludes. In his only outing last week, the all-rounder scored a 16-ball 40 with the bat and backed it up with a two-wicket haul with the ball, steering his side to their third win of the tournament. A proper star, this lad!

Apolinaire Stephen: An all-rounder who is the embodiment of the term ‘floater’, Stephen blew hot and cold in the first two matchdays but clicked with the ball, finally, last week. Stephen claimed three wickets across Sharks’ two games on matchday 3 and his two-wicket haul versus the Panthers kept his side alive in the game, keeping the table-toppers in check. He did fail with the bat, but nevertheless, his exploits with the ball sees him find a place in our XI.

Niko Unavalu: Niko Unavalu is never the kind of player who will set the stage on fire, but last week, he did do a lot of things right to help his side stay in contention for a spot in the final. For starters, he picked four wickets with the ball - two-wicket hauls across both matches he played on matchday 3 - and, on top of that, he starred in a crucial 25-run stand with Nipiko versus the Bulls which helped the Sharks post their second win of the competition. He has rightfully ‘earnt’ his spot in this XI.

Kenny Tari: For someone like Kenny Tari, who has got minimal opportunities to both bat and bowl all tournament due to the quality of his teammates, performing when given responsibility out of the blue can turn out to be quite tricky and difficult, but the Panthers man showed no signs of rust on matchday 3. Thrown the responsibility of defending 100 with the ball, Tari stuck to his strengths with the ball and strangled the Sharks batsmen to bowl his side to victory. That heartful display sees him catapult into our team of the week.

Stephane Sandy: On matchday 3, Stephane Sandy turned out to be the man with the golden arm for the Sharks, and incidentally, one over was all it took for him to find a place in this XI. Defending 15 off the last over versus the Bulls, Sandy bowled a remarkable last over, conceding just one run and taking three wickets, to keep the Sharks second in the table. He was undeniably off colour in the first game against the Panthers, but I guess we can all agree that nothing trumped his heroics with the ball in the final over, last week. Him repeating his performance on Saturday and ending up as Sharks' best bowler seems pretty likely at this point of time.

Tony Tamata: Having already claimed five wickets, Tony Tamata entered matchday 3 as one of the best, most consistent performers of the competition and he did justice to his reputation in the two overs he bowled. Conceding just 14 runs and picking a wicket off the two overs that he bowled, Tamata suffocated the Sharks batsmen in the middle overs and further enhanced his reputation as one of the most reliable entities in Vanuatu T10 Blast.

Vince Vira: Coming in as a first-change bowler in T10 cricket can be quite a tricky task, but Vince Vira mastered it in the game against the Panthers last week - against the best batting line-up in the competition. Remarkably, he conceded just five runs and also ended up picking the wicket of the dangerous Joshua Rasu, crippling the Panthers up front. It could be said that his side did not do a great job in getting the best out of him, first not allowing him to complete his quota of two overs in the very same game and then not using him up-front in the encounter against the Bulls. Nevertheless, his quality sees him occupy the eleventh and final spot in our team of the week.

Matchday 3 team of the week: Nalin Nipiko, Patrick Matautaava, Andrew Mansale, Jarryd Allan, Simpson Obed, Apolinaire Stephen, Niko Unavalu, Kenny Tari, Stephane Sandy, Tony Tamata, Vince Vira