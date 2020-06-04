Virat Kohli edges Steve Smith in limited-overs format, reckons Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch has admitted that Virat Kohli would edge his Australian teammate, Steve Smith in limited-over formats of the game while still favouring Smith in the longest format. Talking about Tests, he reckoned that Smith’s numbers around the world giving him the upper hand over Kohli.

The debate between Steve Smith and Virat Kohli is a long-standing one, with both of them being their country’s numero-uno batsman in the longest format. In Smith’s absence from international cricket, the Indian top-order batsman edged the right-hander as No.1 Test batsman. However, after the Australian’s return, tables turned as the former Australian skipper reclaimed his spot at the pinnacle from his Indian counterpart. Comparing the two, Australia’s limited-overs skipper, Aaron Finch gave props to Virat Kohli for having an edge over his countrymate in the shorter formats of the game.

"By the time Virat Kohli finishes his career, he will be the best one-day player of all time, if he is not already. Playing against him is difficult but at times it is also beautiful to watch. It is like playing against anyone who is best of the best, regardless of whether it is Virat or Rohit or Kane Williamson or David Warner. So, T20, Virat probably has the edge over Steve Smith and it is just because he has played a bit more cricket," he said, reported India Today.

However, the debate did not stop there, with the Victorian opener supporting Smith when it came to a comparison between the two in the longest format. The 31-year-old’s red-ball numbers are superior to the Indian’s, with his crazy numbers against England earlier last year.

"In Test cricket, what is unbelievable about them is their records both home and away. Virat had a tough series in England last time with Jimmy Anderson but he came back and dominated. Smith has never really struggled anywhere to be fair. He is an unbelievable Test player. The thing that puts them above all is how dominant they are all around the world. There is one thing to play in your own country but to it everywhere is extraordinary." he added.

"Sometimes they get out early, but that's just part of the game but they do not miss out too many times in a row. When they get in they go big. I think Smith has an edge in Test cricket. Steve in Test cricket is unbelievable.”