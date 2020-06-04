VIDEO | When MS Dhoni pulled off a breakneck stumping to send off George Bailey

Two of Rohit Sharma ’s brilliant hundreds in the first couple of ODIs against Australia, in the five-match series, were rendered futile as the hosts won both games. Following that, India posted a target of 296 for Australia to chase in Melbourne with Virat Kohli scoring a hundred. Once again, India were defeated, and hence they also the series, but the highlight of the 3rd ODI turned out to be a brilliant piece of stumping pulled by MS Dhoni to dismiss George Bailey .

The visiting pacers had already removed the openers and Bailey had started to settle in with Smith at that point. Obviously, India were desperate for a wicket, with Australia looking strong on 150/2 when Ravindra Jadeja came to bowl on skipper Dhoni’s command. Jadeja bowled a beautiful slower delivery, of ample length, that pitched just outside the off-stump and Bailey was tempted to come forward and drive.

However, the ball hit the surface and spun across the outside edge of Bailey’s bat. Dhoni, with his superhuman reflex, took no time to gather the ball and hit the stumps within microseconds. The Indian skipper knew immediately that it was out and India just had to wait for the confirmation from the third umpire. As the big screen showed 'OUT', there was a huge cheer from the Indian fans in the crowd and the commentators, too, took no time to heap praise on Dhoni.