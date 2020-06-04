Three cricketers under ICC investigation for match-fixing, reveals Sri Lanka Sports Minister

Sri Lanka Sports Minister Dullas Alahapperuma has revealed that at least three Sri Lankan cricketers are currently being probed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for match-fixing allegations. However, SLC asserted that no current players were involved in the ICC investigation.

After Sports Minister Dullas Alahapperuma, on Wednesday, revealed that at least three Sri Lankan cricketers are being currently probed by the International Cricket Council for match-fixing, it created a stir of sorts in Sri Lanka.

“We are sorry to see that sports had fallen short of discipline and character,” he said.

While Alahapperuma didn’t mention any names, the Sri Lanka cricket replied back by saying the current investigation by the ICC anti-corruption unit was against three former Sri Lanka players and not the current national players.

“SLC strongly believes that what the honourable minister actually mentioned was about an investigation launched by the ICC anti-corruption unit against three former Sri Lanka players and not the current national players,” an SLC statement said.

Recently, fast bowler Shehan Madushanka was detained by the Colombo police for a drug charge. Subsequently, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) suspended his contract. Alahapperuma said the government would soon focus on the dropping standards of cricket at the school level.

“It was sad and the country had placed high hopes on him,” Alahapperuma said.