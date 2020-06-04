Reports | IPL 2020 outside India an option to be considered by BCCI 

According to the latest report, the BCCI is considering all options to go ahead with the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier the last of which would be hosting it abroad. The thirteenth season of the IPL, which was originally scheduled to begin on March 29, has been suspended indefinitely.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, all cricket was either postponed or cancelled globally in mid-March. Consequently, the fate of the cash-rich Indian Premier League was also put on hold by the BCCI. But now, with the talks of cricket returning, the board has been discussing all the possible options to go ahead with the 2020 edition of the IPL. According to the latest reports, the last resort for BCCI would be to staging the event outside the country.

However, it was emphasized that they would want to host the marquee T20 league in India itself. The 2020 edition of the IPL which was slated to commence on March 29 has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis.

"The board is looking at all options. If it comes to taking IPL out of India, it may happen but as the last option. If that's the only option then we will consider it. We have done it in the past also and we can do it again but the first preference will be to host it in India," a source within BCCI told ANI.

Back in 2009, the second season of the IPL was hosted in South Africa and the 2014 edition was staged in India and UAE. So if the thirteenth edition of the IPL is held outside India, it won’t be the first time in the history of the cash-rich league. Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC), on Thursday, deferred a decision on 'all agenda items' until June 10. Reports added that nothing has been finalised as of now and they will wait to get clarity over the T20 World Cup, to be played in Australia from October 18-November 15.

"We will wait for clarity over T20 World Cup from ICC before discussing anything further. But I can tell that as of now no decision has been taken," the source added.