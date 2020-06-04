Mohammad Asif left VVS Laxman frustrated in Karachi test, recalls Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar has recalled the Karachi Test in 2006, where Mohammad Asif’s bowling left VVS Laxman frustrated after he couldn’t figure out the deliveries. He also rued the fact that if Asif and Mohammad Sami played a bit longer for the national team, they would have ended as world-class bowlers.

In the 2006 India series of Pakistan, the Karachi Test was the decider after the two sides played out a draw in the first two encounters. Fielding first, India got off to an excellent start, with Irfan Pathan picking up a hattrick in the very first over of the five-dayer. Despite that brilliant start from the visitors, they allowed the hosts to crawl their way back into the contest as they scored 245 after the end of the first innings.

What transpired after that was nothing but an inspired performance from the Pakistani pacers, in particular, Mohammad Asif. Asif has often been hailed as one of the most talented pacers in the subcontinent, only to succumb himself to the spot-fixing scandal. However, on that day, he was still the king, picking up four wickets - including a beauty to dismiss VVS Laxman. Recalling that incident, former Pakistan pacer, Shoaib Akhtar revealed that the right-arm seamer left the right-handed Indian frustrated.

“The world has seen me bowl. If you want to see the art of bowling, just observe Mohammad Asif - that is what you call bowling. VVS Laxman was frustrated in Karachi (2006) because he didn’t know what to do. He couldn’t figure out the deliveries that were being bowled to him,” he told Sanjay Manjrekar in an ESPNCricinfo videocast.

The former KKR pacer also reckoned that if the duo of Sami, Asif played a bit longer, they would have ended as world-class bowlers. He also revealed an incident where even the likes of AB de Villiers suffered the same wrath while facing the right-arm seamer Asif.

“This is a talent that you are usually born with, either you have bowling sense or not. For example Mohammad Sami and Mohammad Asif. If these two bowlers had gone on to play for a longer period of time, they could bowl all kinds of deliveries,” he added.