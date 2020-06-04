Foreign players admit PSL’s bowling quality excels IPL’s, states Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram has stated that, according to the foreign players, the PSL’s bowling quality excels the one showcased by its corresponding Indian league. He also claimed that the PSL is the second-best in the world only behind IPL but added that it would not be fair to compare the two T20 tournaments.

Since its inception in 2016, Pakistan Super League (PSL) has gone on to become one of the favourite tournaments for foreign stars after the world-class IPL. While both the tournaments have at least an eight-year difference in terms of the start date, Wasim Akram believes that the foreign stars have preferred PSL’s bowling quality over IPL’s.

The left-arm seamer has been part of both the tournaments as he was a part of the coaching staff with the Kolkata Knight Riders. Since his move to PSL, the 54-year-old reckoned that the foreign players have feared the tournament’s bowling force.

“The answer I got from them was the quality of bowling in PSL was much better than IPL. In all IPL teams, there is at least one bowler who can be attacked, according to the top foreigners,” he said while speaking on Basit Ali’s YouTube channel.

Despite comparing the two tournaments, the former World Cup winner added that the two leagues should not be compared head-to-head. Given that the inaugural edition of the IPL was in 2008, he revealed that the 2-month long fixture is a mature tournament in comparison with the PSL.

“PSL was the second biggest tournament in the World of T20 after IPL. But to compare PSL with IPL is not fair. PSL has just started and it was the fifth addition which was played in Pakistan, whereas IPL is a mature tournament which was being played from 11 to 12 years. There’s a lot more money,” he concluded