Difference between bat and ball won’t be too big, hopes Vikram Rathour

India batting coach Vikram Rathour is of the belief that despite the ban on saliva, recommended by the ICC, there won’t be a huge difference between bat and ball given the usage of sweat is allowed. Rathour also hopes that since the rules would be equal for all teams, it wouldn’t be a major problem.

As the ICC recommended a ban on saliva for ball shining purposes to stop the spread of the virus, the cricket fraternity was concerned about the effect it would have on the balance between bat and ball. However, India batting coach Vikram Rathour sounded hopeful as he believes that sweat would be a good alternative to shine the ball.

The former India cricketer also added that, according to him, there’s some possibility of ICC allowing the use for artificial substances for the same. According to Rathour, as long as the rules are equal for all teams then it wouldn’t make much of an impact on the sport.

“If you are not allowed to put anything on the ball to shine, then yes, it could be an advantage for the batters. But if you can use your sweat, or if the ICC allows some artificial stuff to shine the ball, then the difference would not be too big. As long as it is going to be the same for all the teams, it should be fine,” Rathour was quoted as saying by TOI.

One of the other consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic was the idea of hosting games in front of empty stadiums to stop the spread of the virus. In fact, the 1st ODI between Australia and New Zealand was held behind closed doors in March. When asked about the said concept to be adopted for sport, Rathour said that whatever precautions are required before the vaccine is out will be of primary importance.

“The priority will be for cricket to start. If at that time, there are still no vaccinations available, then whatever precautions are required, we will have to take. If that means having to play in empty stadiums, so be it. It is not ideal but I’m sure that the players will manage it,” he admitted.