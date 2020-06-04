Betbarter Vanuatu T10 Blast | Five bowlers to watch out for

The first week of the Vanuatu T10 Blast saw some startling performances with the bat, but equally up to the task were the bowlers, who dominated many a match despite the odds not being in their favour. Today, we, here at SportsCafe, look at the bowlers to watch out for on Matchday 4 of VT10.

Andrew Mansale

The Vanuatu skipper featured in our ‘Batsmen to watch out for’ list, but such has been his performances that he’s now become the first name to feature on the bowlers’ list. With seven wickets in four games, Mansale has, thus far, been one of the go-to men for MT Bulls with the ball and has often taken up the onus upon himself, bowling up-front with the new ball in an attempt to open up the floodgates. Mansale peaked with the ball in Bulls’ outing against the Sharks on May 30, a game where he remarkably accounted for four of the top six Sharks batsmen to finish with figures of 4/24. With him pushing the boundaries with every passing game, it would not be a surprise to see Mansale scale crazier heights in the games to come.

Stephane Sandy

Conventional off-spin is seldom considered to be a weapon to restrict runs in limited-overs cricket, but Ifira Sharks’ Stephane Sandy has been busting myths with his performances in this Betbarter Vanuatu T10 blast so far. An offie who purely relies on deceiving batsmen in the air, Sandy has maintained an astonishing economy rate of 6.14 in this tournament thus far, having also picked up five wickets in the process. His match winning spell of 1-0-1-3 last week helped the Sharks leapfrog the bulls in the points table and the off-spinner is quickly shaping out to be a weapon of destruction for the Blues. We can expect more wickets and more dot balls from his hand on matchday 4.

Simpson Obed

Following the path of Andrew Mansale in finding a place in both the ‘batsmen and bowlers to watch out for’ lists is ME Panthers’ Simpson Obed. A wily customer who opens the bowling, Obed has been a revelation up front and has remarkably picked a wicket in his very first over in three of the four games he’s played thus far. Obed has picked at least one wicket in each of the four games he’s played so far and overall, has seven wickets to his name and has proved to be an effective customer with the ball for the Panthers. We can expect more first-over dismissals in the games he plays, that’s for sure.

Tony Tamata

Tony Tamata is the second Panthers player on the list and alongside Obed, he’s been the epicentre of the table-toppers’ bowling attack. Like Obed, Tamata has been a consistent wicket-taker for the Panthers all tournament, taking 6 wickets in 4 games, but it’s his ability to curtail the runs which has thus far separated him from the rest - he’s maintained an economy rate of just 6.7, having bowled 7 overs in the tournament. Tamata’s job has been to tighten the screws in the middle and thus far, he’s done to perfection. The Panthers would certainly be hoping for more of the same from him in the games to come.

Obed Yosef

The only left-armer in our list, Obed Yosef has been integral to Ifira Sharks’ charge so far in the Vanuatu T10 Blast. Despite having picked only three wickets in this tournament so far, the left-armer, like his namesake Simpson Obed, has often set the tone with the ball up front and has halted opposition sides with his immaculate accuracy. Albeit not having the greatest of days on matchday 3 - going wicketless in both matches - Yosef has more than proved his credentials with the ball and would be hoping to torment more batsmen with his accuracy in the games to come.