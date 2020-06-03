Syed Mushtaq Ali before IPL could help players get into T20 rhythm, feels Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav is of the opinion that scheduling the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy ahead of the Indian Premier League could be a way to help the players get into the T20 groove. The fate of the thirteenth edition of the IPL, which was originally scheduled to start on March 29, hasn’t been decided upon yet.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI had indefinitely suspended the 2020 edition of the IPL which was originally scheduled to begin on March 29. During the first phase of the nationwide lockdown in India, the BCCI had postponed the T20 league until April 15. However, it was indefinitely pushed as the lockdown was extended in India. With the talks of the T20 World Cup being postponed, the IPL could now be scheduled in the October-November window.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders recruit Kuldeep Yadav suggested that a domestic T20 tournament like the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy could be organised sometime ahead of the IPL to help players prepare for the big event.

“I personally feel we can also play domestic T20s. We can organise the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy before the IPL and play that tournament. That’s a two-week tournament and it will help players get into the groove. Then we can go and play IPL. IPL is a big tournament and it will be a very good platform for all players after the pandemic,” Kuldeep told TOI.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, professional cricket was called off globally in mid-March. The 25-year-old said that it will take the players some time to get back to normalcy on the resumption of cricket. For that, the chinaman cricket admitted that the players will take at least 15 to 20 days to get into the groove when they are finally allowed to hit the field again.

"I really feel that it will take another 15 to 20 days to get into proper shape when we hit the field for training. We will need to check every aspect (of the game) when we hit the ground. Every part of the body should be in great shape. That’s why it will take at least 20 days to get into rhythm. I also feel that franchises will start a 15- or 20-day camp ahead of the IPL. This will help players prepare perfectly for the IPL,” he added.