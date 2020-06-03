Ricky Ponting was like a father-figure in Mumbai Indians camp, reveals Hardik Pandya

Today at 3:34 PM
Hardik Pandya has admitted that it was former Mumbai Indians head coach Ricky Ponting who looked after him in the best possible way and was a father figure to him. The 26-year-old all-rounder played his first season with the Mumbai-based franchise in the 2015 edition of the Indian Premier League.
Now a regular in the Indian limited-overs side, Hardik Pandya started his journey to become a top-rated international player for India with his stint with the Mumbai Indians, which started in the 2015 edition of the Indian Premier League. Pandya made a mark with his all-round abilities and has represented Team India in all three formats since. So far, Pandya has played 11 Tests, 54 ODIs, and 40 T20Is for India. The 26-year-old admitted that it was former Mumbai Indians coach Ricky Ponting who looked after him the best and was like a father figure to him.
“Ricky Ponting was someone who looked after me the best. He looked after me like a child. I used to feel like he was my father figure there. Ricky taught me so many things, he taught me situations, he taught me mindset, how strong you should be. As a new boy in 2015, I used to sit next to the hoardings. Ricky used to sit down with me and speak about the game. (With all these conversations) I started learning quickly,” Hardik told Cricbuzz during a conversation with eminent cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle.
Speaking further about his experience in the Mumbai Indians camp, Pandya revealed that his teammate Jasprit Bumrah was someone who likes to be left alone and is very different from his personality. However, despite their distinct personalities, Pandya admitted that his bond with Bumrah is something he looks up to.
“Jassi (Bumrah) is a very different character. He’s calm, but he’s someone who likes to be left alone. If he has to talk to someone then he’ll initiate the conversation,” Hardik said.
“I can never be like him even if I try. He’s knowledgeable, well-spoken, thinking 20 times before speaking. But he’s someone who I enjoy being with. We have got success together and have genuinely shared success,” he added.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Hardik Pandya
- Ricky Ponting
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Ipl 2020
- Indian Premier League
- Mumbai Indians
- India Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.