Players will resume training once monsoon ends, reveals BCCI Official

While England prepare themselves to resume international cricket, a BCCI official has stated that Indian players will start training possibly after the Manoon ends, in August or September. The official has also added that the players need to find their tuning once again to power their muscle memory.

Yesterday, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced that the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and Manchester's Old Trafford will host the three Tests against West Indies from July 8 within bio-security, medical screening/testing provision but the BCCI pushed back their training schedule with the country struggling to fight against novel Coronavirus.

Although the government has started the process of relaxing the lockdown guidelines, the BCCI is now looking at the August-September window to host a camp for the cricketers with an eye to get them back in the zone. Earlier, it was reported that the board might want to host the IPL once the Monsoon ends.

"Looking at getting ready for once the monsoon ends. Should be around the August-September window that we will get the players together and work on their game and get them back into the zone. You have to understand that there is a muscle memory that needs tuning and these guys are all professionals," the official told TOI.

"So, it will be more about the mental aspect than the physical aspect as they have already been working on their fitness even during the lockdown. Too early to say that. Let inter-state movement get further relaxed, let's see how things stand in a month or so and then we can decide on whether the camp will be at the NCA or somewhere else."