MS Dhoni is such a big player; have a lot of memories with him, reveals Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has stated that MS Dhoni is a big player, with the pacer adding that he has a lot of memories with the former Indian skipper. While admitting that it would be fun to have him back into the team, he has recalled how Dhoni used to sit with everyone and have dinner.

It is not the first time that the Indian pacer, Mohammed Shami is heaping praise on the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. In the past too, the 29-year-old has been vocal of the 39-year-old’s support during the early half of his international career. Barring the two-month-long franchise tournament, Shami has played alongside the Jharkhand batsman in all formats. He talked about his memories with the wicketkeeper and added that he is such a big player for the national team.

“He (MS Dhoni) is such a big player. I have a lot of memories about him. Now also we think, Mahi Bhai will come and it will be fun playing,” he said in an Instagram Live chat with Rohit Juglan, reported Hindustan Times.

“I played in all the formats under him barring IPL. With regard to guidance, he will always treat his teammates in such a way that you won’t even feel that he is M S Dhoni,” Shami added.

Away from the field, Shami also recalled the dinners that the team did with him, where he reckoned that chatting late night with Dhoni was always fun. Since the 2019 Cricket World Cup, the CSK skipper has not made an appearance on the cricket pitch.

“One thing I like is he (Dhoni) likes to sit with everyone and have dinner. There are always two-four people with him. We chat till late night, and these are the things that one miss,” the fast bowler further revealed.