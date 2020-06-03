IPL SRL | RR vs MI Evaluation Chart: Hardik thunderstorm in vain as Royals secure three-run victory

Hardik Pandya, in association with Suryakumar Yadav, forged a fantastic 81-run partnership but Rajasthan Royals had luck on their side and scampered to a three-run win at the end. For the Royals, Jos Buttler was the knight in shining armour to score a majestic 91 runs and helped the side to 195/5.

Match Review

After being asked to bat first, Rajasthan Royals took the game by phases, which compensated for the lack of firepower by the middle order. Jos Buttler was at the front of the attack and even though Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson failed, the Royals found themselves on the right track thanks to the English wicket-keeper’s exploits who ended up with an unbeaten 91 runs to his name. Rohit Sharma trusted Jasprit Bumrah to pick wickets upfront, but he failed massively while giving away 28 runs in his first three overs. Steve Smith launched another attack towards the backend, scoring 30 off 13 balls, Mumbai rendered clueless until 18th over as Rajasthan ended up with a comfortable 195/5 runs in 20 overs.

Chasing 196 was not going to be a tough one for Mumbai Indians, who did that many times in the past, but today, the top-order, sans Rohit Sharma, stayed silent. Rohit scored a fluent 56 off 34 balls before being perished to a Ben Stokes delivery. Others’ reticent batting display cost Mumbai dear who fell behind the wayside till the death overs started. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya joined forces to give some hope to the Paltan and they did a terrific job in guiding them much closer. With 13 to get in the last over itself, they managed just 9 and Royals secured a three-run win but not before giving some jitters to Steve Smith’s men.

Turning Point

Chris Lynn, ever since he made a move from KKR to Mumbai, has not hit the jackpot yet, with most of his innings rendering ineffective. A lot was dependent on how he and Quinton de Kock would go about his things, but their dismissals had a knock-on effect on the team’s fortunes, with Ben Stokes doing most of the damage.

Highs and Lows

Hindsight gives a great notion of factuality for a T20 game and judging the effectiveness on that count alone is so good. Thus the three-over period at the beginning of the death overs of the Rajasthan innings became the biggest difference between two sides. It was the ultimate high in the game if you look closely.

Taking no credit away from the magnificent ability of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, who added 81 runs for the sixth wicket, with the major contribution coming from the latter, the way Royals bowlers bowled today had to be the ultimate low in the game. They were absolutely clueless about what was happening in the middle, and even though Rajoot defended 13 runs in the last over, it must be noted that he had already conceded 57 runs in his four-over phase.

Rating Charts

Powerplay exploitation: Rajasthan 6/10 Mumbai 7/10

The kind of top-order that Mumbai Indians have, it is easy to presume the devastating assault they can dish out, but today was one of those days when they blew hot and cold. Jos Buttler stepped on the accelerator from the third over itself to unsettle Mumbai’s plans, even though Robin Uthappa took his own sweet time to get going. The Royals eventually managed 56 runs with the field restrictions, definitely a decent score, against a bowling line up that spits venom.

Rohit Sharma has been enjoying a solid run of form, one that almost touched the superhuman level this SRL, and that was well on display against the Royals. He was Mumbai’s Buttler equivalent and then some more. Even though Quinton de Kock was dismissed for a paltry 19 off 12, Rohit continued to take the team to 63, taming everyone from Ankit Rajpoot to Jaydev Unadkat, from Tom Curran to Shreyas Gopal, as the Indian vice-captain had a gala time out there.

Middle over Manoeuvring: Rajasthan 6.5/10 Mumbai 5/10

The thing with Buttler is even when he is not really doing his usual stuff, that is not really a bad day. Such has been his effectiveness as an opener that the Royals managed 75 runs during that nine-over phase yet never ever seemed like doing anything out of the box. He found little but of support from Samson and Smith but his occasional fours and sixes added runs by a tickle to guide the side to 131/2 at the end of 15th over.

After Rohit’s exploits, Mumbai were on course to achieve the total with effortless ease, but Chris Lynn and Kieron Pollard were dismissed cheaply to level the playing field. Ben Stokes emerged as the wrecker in chief by sending both the captain and vice-captain duo of Rohit and Stokes in quick succession to reduce the Mumbai side to 124/4 by the end of the 15th over - an addition of 61 runs from the powerplay score.

Death Bowling: Rajasthan 3/10 Mumbai 4/10

With Stokes, Parag, and Samson combinedly dishing out 28 runs at a less than impressive strike rate, the game, more often than not, would tend to a clingy one. But not with the presence of Steve Smith though. The talismanic Aussie brought his A-game to the fore to leave Rohit Sharma scratching his head in frustration to contain the run-flow. That he did all that with Buttler being in imperious form sounded the death knell for Mumbai, who gave away 42 runs in the three-over period between 16 and 18. Bumrah’s twin strikes in one over brought the sanity back but Mumbai had already spent 64 runs in the last five overs of the game.

If Mumbai were average, Rajasthan Royals were really bad in the death over even though they ended up being on the right side of the result. Imagine, they had got all the major batsmen out before the 13th over, and had 72 runs to defend in the last five but they managed to spend 68 in those overs. Surely Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav were good enough batsmen to take the game away from any team’s clutch but hey, you can’t bowl that badly either.

Match Frenzy O Meter - GREAT

It was a terrific game of cricket that had all the ingredients a normal T20 game should consist of. Thrills, uncertainty, sixes galore and some bowling dominance to form an entertaining package of T20 cricket.