IPL SRL | MI vs RR - Preview, Form Guide, Predicted XI, Key Players

Two teams with contrasting fortunes lock horns on Wednesday, with Mumbai going into the encounter with two wins on their back as Rajasthan have lacked the firepower. Going into today’s encounter, the fight between the two would be substantial to the chances of them reaching the final stage.

Form Guide

Mumbai Indians - W L W

Rohit Sharma’s men go into this encounter on the back of their high-scoring win against Delhi capitals, with the skipper performing at the highest standard. In the past two matches, the team has been highly dependent on the Indian opener for getting them off to a great start and this time too he would be crucial to their chances. Barring the one loss that they have had in the last three games, Mumbai would go into this encounter with their heads held high and confidence brimming more than ever.

Rajasthan Royals - L L W

On the other hand, Rajasthan have had a shaky end to the week after their solitary win early on in the period. Against Kings XI Punjab earlier in the tournament, the Steve Smith-led side put up 252 runs for the loss of just two wickets. The top-two combined for 120 runs as Smith and Samson too were not far behind in terms of run-scoring charts. However, after that encounter, they have failed to match up to their potential allowing the opponents to get an easy pass past them. Both the Delhi and the SRH encounter did not go well for them as they would be aiming to get one past Mumbai finally to be right on track.

Game Day Watch

Mumbai’s confidence coming into the Wednesday encounter against Rajasthan would be at an all-time high after their stunning display against Delhi Capitals in a high-scoring encounter. Not only did their skipper get them off to a fantastic start, with a 30-ball 65 against the Capitals on Tuesday but the bowlers too put in equal efforts to prevent the chase.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, is at the other end of the spectrum, with their loss against SRH. Batting first, the tourists amassed 195 runs on board, with Sanju Samson leading the charge for the Smith-led side, scoring an unbeaten hundred. However, despite Samson’s century and a three-wicket haul from Jaydev Unadkat, they fell flat on their face with the opponents walking away with an easy win.

Key Batsmen

It is almost ignorant to look past Rohit Sharma as the key batsmen for Mumbai Indians in this encounter. A Sportsbet.io favourite, the right-handed opener has come across as a winner every time he has been called up to the fore. In his previous innings, against Delhi, it was the Indian opener who scored a 30-ball 65, including five boundaries and four sixes at a strike rate of 216.67. And that not just a single incident where he performed, with his knock earlier in the competition coming in strong for the team. 98 off 53 and 110 off 58 in the prior two encounters is surely enough to put him on the top of the scoring chart not only for his team but also in the competition.

If Mumbai Indians have a Rohit at the top of the order, the Royals have a Samson batting at No.3 in equally thundering form. Despite the Smith-led team failing badly in the last two encounters, one thing that did not change throughout the course of the last week was Samson’s batting at the No.3 spot. An unbeaten hundred in his last appearance, the right-hander’s blistering shots combined with his willy running between the wickets has helped Rajasthan to great scores. If and only if Rajasthan are looking to find themselves back on course in the tournament, they would be eyeing Samson to fire all guns.

Key Bowlers

Two bowlers have been in crazy form for the Rohit Sharma-led side in the recent past - Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jasprit Bumrah. Both of them have been a constant menace in the bowling department for the opposition but in this encounter, we would recommend to go with the Australian pacer. No doubt Bumrah has been in scintillating form, the fact that Rajasthan have played him well in the past takes the cake away from him. Given that Coulter-Nile has been amongst the wickets, his bounce and pace at home would be crucial to Mumbai snapping the threat of Samson and co.

Jaydev Unadkat’s tremendous form has continued on to the IPL SRL after his amazing display in the Ranji Trophy with Saurashtra. Not only has he been amongst the wickets but his consistency and art-like skill set have set him apart in the Royals’ outfit, which consists of top-notch bowlers. His uncanny left-arm could be the game-changer in the game against Mumbai, with the heavy right-handed top-order for the hosts. Five wickets in the last two encounters surely put the onus on him to pick up wickets yet again for the Royals on Wednesday.

When to watch: June 03, 2020, 3 PM

Where to watch: SportsCafe and Sportsbet.io

Predicted XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Jos Buttler (wk), Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (c) , Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot