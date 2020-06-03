Injury management is important post-COVID-19 break, admits Irfan Pathan

The COVID-19 break has left cricketers in a dilemma in terms of maintaining their fitness and keeping their core fit before cricket resumes. Since March 25, the players have been unable to step outdoor due to the lockdown.

Earlier in the week, India’s fielding coach, Bharat Arun reckoned that it would take at least four-six weeks for the players to get back in shape before a series. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan admitted that post the COVID-19 break, injury management would be crucial to prevent players from getting injured.

"Injury management is the most important thing. We will have to focus on all the bowlers," Pathan said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

The 35-year-old also reckoned that it would be extremely important for the management to look out for the bowlers and their workload once cricketing action resumes. Given that there would be at least four to six bowlers, he added that it would be crucial to keep them injury-free.