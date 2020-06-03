Don’t upset Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni because they like confrontation, states Dean Jones

Dean Jones has stated that it makes no sense for the opposition to upset the likes of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni because they like the confrontation and use it to their own advantage. He also played down and rubbished that the Australian players did not sledge Kohli for an IPL contract.

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke earlier opined that the Australian players did not sledge the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli for an IPL contract. Tim Paine, however, later came out and revealed that it was a strategic decision not to sledge the Indian counter-part. Dean Jones too joined in on the conversation and stated that it makes no sense to upset Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni because they like confrontation.

"I’ll tell you the reason why they went quiet on Virat. Because we went quiet when Viv Richards came out to bat. We went quiet on Javed Miandad, on Martin Crowe. And there is a reason behind that — You don’t upset the bear, you don’t upset Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni because this is what they like – a confrontation," he said on Sportscreen YouTube page.

He further bashed Clarke’s comments by admitting that his statement about the IPL contract was a bit rubbish. Jones also put down the players’ selection in the IPL down to the coaches and management downplaying the comments. However, both Dhoni and Kohli have a different way of handling the confrontation. While Dhoni is more of the calm presence in the field, Kohli’s hot-headed nature makes him the player he is on the field.

"Don’t give them any oxygen. But I find this reason about not upsetting Virat because of IPL contracts a bit rubbish. Is Virat going to stop anyone from playing? That is down to the coaches and managers," he added.