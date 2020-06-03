Betbarter Vanuatu T10 Blast | Five batsmen to watch out for

The first three rounds of the Betbarter Vanuatu T10 blast has witnessed some power-packed batting displays and multiple batsmen have already left their mark in the tournament with some brutal hitting. Today, we, here at SportsCafe, look at five batsmen to watch out for on matchday 4 on June 6.

Joshua Rasu

The shorter the format, the more important it is for openers to get their team off to a flyer and so far this tournament, Panthers’ Joshua Rasu has been flawless in doing so. The right-hander has used his ability to pierce the field and clear the ropes at will to an almost-perfect extent and through his aggressive style of batting, he has decimated opposition bowlers to give his side a head start. His tally of 114 runs in 4 games is impressive in itself, but to make things even better, Rasu has scored those runs at an extraordinary strike rate of 220.75. With him being just 26 years old, it is unsurprising to see why Rasu is considered to be one of the flag-bearers for Vanuatu Cricket over the course of the next decade.

Nalin Nipiko

When it comes to batting in the shorter format, the ability to assess situations and think thoroughly can be more valuable than any weapon and Nalin Nipiko’s outrageous run so far in this tournament has proved just that. A batsman from the Rohit Sharma school of batting, Nipiko, unlike Rasu, believes in pacing his innings and batting through till the end and has already shown that he is someone who is always keen on shouldering responsibility. He has, remarkably, batted through the entire 10 overs twice in this tournament already and has scored 139 runs at an astounding average of 69.5. In fact, Nipiko also holds the record for the highest individual score of the competition thus far - 78* against the Bulls in Sharks’ last encounter.

Wesley Viraliuliu

Wesley Viraliuliu has so far been the epitome of destruction in this Betbarter Vanuatu T10 Blast and has mercilessly demolished every single bowler that has crossed his path. Having struck his 76 runs in this competition thus far at an outrageous strike rate of 217, Viraliuliu’s dominant presence in the middle-order has single-handedly helped the Panthers assert their dominance in this tournament with them often dismantling bowling sides between overs 5 and 8. From what we’ve seen from the bat of this young man thus far this tournament, it wouldn’t be an overstatement to call him the Andre Russell of Vanuatu T10 Blast.

Andrew Mansale

Andrew Mansale set the tone for the Vanuatu T10 Blast with an impeccable 38-ball 75 in the very first match of the tournament and the sheer spectacle of that knock has not been eclipsed by any other batsman in the competition so far. With 11 sixes to his name already, in just four games, Mansale has emerged as the single greatest six-hitting machine of the competition and the right-hander, with his ‘stand and deliver’ approach has almost single handedly made the Bulls side a force to be reckoned with. With such authority over his own game, it is unsurprising to see why Vanuatu did not think twice before appointing Mansale the skipper of the national team.

Simpson Obed

Thanks to Simpson Obed the bowler being ridiculously good, the genius of Simson Obed the batsman is often forgotten. Be it playing the role of a finisher, or anchoring the innings in the middle, or arresting a middle-order collapse, Obed has done it all so far in this Vanuatu T10 Blast and has almost turned out to be the most reliable batsman in the competition. He is, in fact, the only batsman in the entirety of the tournament to not have been dismissed under 20 even once in the competition and has sported a remarkable average of 43.5, while scoring the runs at an equally impressive strike rate of 170. It can be said that Obed has proven himself to be the ‘Mr. Reliable’ who would run through a brick wall for his side.