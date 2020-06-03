2003 Australia tour on debut was really tough, recollects Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan has recollected that the 2003 Australia tour, which also happened to be his debut tour was really tough. He also remembered Sourav Ganguly’s advice that he did not want to take the left-handed all-rounder Down Under because of the pressure that the tour would have on him.

At a very young age of 19, Irfan Pathan made his Indian debut away from the Indian shore against the tough Australian team. In the Adelaide Test in 2003, the all-rounder only picked a solitary wicket in the 34 overs that the bowled, with the prized scalp of Matthew Hayden. Even with the bat, the youngster could not make a positive effect on the team, scoring 1 in the first innings. Recollecting the series, Pathan admitted that on debut, it was a really tough tour.

"Australia tour is really tough tour. When a 19-year-old player goes there, he gets a lot of beating,” he told SportsTak, reported India Today.

The all-rounder from Baroda also recollected the advice that the then skipper Sourav Ganguly gave him after the series came to an end. He revealed that Ganguly rejected the all-rounder in the selection meeting, because of his age. Pathan also added that the now-BCCI president’s opinion changed when he met him for the first time. However, post the series, the left-armer's career took a sudden jump after his hat-trick against arch-rivals, Pakistan.

“I remember Dada also told me after the tour was about to come to a close, that Irfan you might not know, but I didn't want you to come on the tour. I had rejected you in the selection meeting. Not because I had seen your bowling. But because I didn't want to take a 19-year-old player in such a difficult tour to Australia. But when I saw you, I was sure that you would do well," Irfan further revealed.