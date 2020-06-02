Would be nice to get involved with USA cricket after England snub, reveals Liam Plunkett

Liam Plunkett has quipped that it would be nice if he could get involved with the USA national cricket team after he was not given a new contract by the ECB. Plunkett also admitted that it is an opportunity for him to once again play at the highest level, something he is looking forward to.

One of England’s heroes in their stunning 2019 World Cup campaign, Liam Plunkett has revealed that he is open to moving away from returning to the English set-up and instead pursue a career with the United States national cricket team. Plunkett following his axe from ECB's list of centrally contracted players, was rumoured to have been in talks with USA over a potential switch and now the pacer has confirmed his interest in the same.

The Surrey pacer’s last game came in the final of the tournament, a campaign where he ended up picking 15 wickets from ten games. However, since then, a lot of things has changed, including Eoin Morgan and co deciding to move away from the services of the wily customer.

"It would be nice be involved in some sort of cricket over there. My kids might be American, so it would be quite cool to say to them that I played for England and the US," Plunkett told BBC Radio 5 Live's Tuffers and Vaughan Show.

"I'm English and I'll always be an Englishman, but if I'm still fit and there's an opportunity to play at the highest level, why would I not take it?" the Surrey bowler added.

Since the USA gained ODI status in 2019, they have roped in former Proteas star Rusty Theron, West Indies international Xavier Marshall and another Protea Davy Jacobs. Plunkett’s addition would mean that they would be enriched with an experienced player, who has been a revelation in the past for the English national team.

"If I go over there and end up being a US citizen, or have a green card, I can help the development, especially being someone who has just finished with England. It would be nice to get involved in that," the pacer concluded.