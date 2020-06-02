IPL has multiple effects on the economy and not just the players, feels Jaydev Unadkat

“As of now, we are sure the BCCI is working to find a window for the IPL. It is a world-class tournament. Players from all around the world come and play in it. It has multiple effects on the economy and not just the players. We are hoping that something positive comes soon but having said that the safety of everyone is of prime importance at the moment, can't really sacrifice on that having worked really hard to avoid getting affected. So, for now, that's all we can hope for, and we continue to hope for the best,” Unadkat told Times of India.