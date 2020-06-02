IPL has multiple effects on the economy and not just the players, feels Jaydev Unadkat

Yesterday at 4:47 PM
Jaydev Unadkat has claimed that players are not the only beneficiaries of the cash-rich IPL rather the tournament has a multifold effect on the economy. Unadkat has further added that cricket has bigger worries to manage off the field than on it in order to resume in a full-fledged manner.
One of the definite star names in the last two editions of the Indian Premier League, Jaydev Unadkat’s story has been told multiple times to be repeated again. Garnering over 10 overs for two consecutive years, he rode the expectations on his back, only to falter repeatedly. His value dropped this season though, but he was once again expected to be the force for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL that is now stopped due to the spread of Coronavirus. Unadkat, however, feels that a season of IPL has multifold effects on many stakeholders involved and not just on the players.
“As of now, we are sure the BCCI is working to find a window for the IPL. It is a world-class tournament. Players from all around the world come and play in it. It has multiple effects on the economy and not just the players. We are hoping that something positive comes soon but having said that the safety of everyone is of prime importance at the moment, can't really sacrifice on that having worked really hard to avoid getting affected. So, for now, that's all we can hope for, and we continue to hope for the best,” Unadkat told Times of India.
While the safety concern around the world still remains with the containment of the virus going haywire, it is difficult to presume how easy or difficult it will be to conduct a game of cricket. Unadkat stated that cricket has bigger problems to face off the field, in terms of dressing room use, sharing the washroom facilities and then travelling and staying in hotels more than the on-field stuff which can be contained.
“Cricket is not a contact sport. If you compare it to games like football and basketball, the risk is obviously lesser in cricket. If you avoid celebrating after a wicket, avoid high-fiving and hugging each other, and obviously not applying sweat or saliva on the ball, I think on the field the issues are sorted."
"But what is important is to take care of how you handle things off the field -- being in the dressing room with each other, sharing the washroom facilities and then travelling and staying in hotels is, I think, more challenging in these times because you don't really know who is affected and who is not. If those things are taken care of, then we can obviously look forward to the positive side of it.”
