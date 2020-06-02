If he can keep his fitness, Bumrah will be the best bowler in the world, feels Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara called Virat Kohli the best batsman in the world but added that if Jasprit Bumrah can keep his fitness, he can be the best bowler in the world. The legendary Sri Lankan keeper has further added that Nathan Lyon is the current best spinner in the world thanks to his consistency.

Universally acclaimed for his white-ball heroics, Jasprit Bumrah’s rise in Test format, albeit in a short span of time, has been a phenomenal one. He had his share of success in England, South Africa, Australia and West Indies but failed to make an impact in the New Zealand shore. That might have to do with the fact that he came back from a stress fracture which disrupted his rhythm a fair bit.

Sangakkara pointed that out in an Instagram Chat with cricket commentator Pommie Mbangwa while adding that James Anderson is the best bowler in English conditions, Mitchell Starc and Jasprit Bumrah are the bowlers who could bowl in any situation. He further called India’s bogeyman, Nathan Lyon as the best spinner in the world at the moment.

“When it comes to a fast bowler, in English conditions, you have to go with a guy like James Anderson; he is exceptional. But you also have to go with guys who can bowl in any conditions, so guys like Mitchell Starc, maybe even Jasprit Bumrah if he can keep his fitness. They are the kinds of bowlers who can challenge the batsmen with the kind of firepower they have,” Sangakkara said during the chat, reported PTI.

“I think when it comes to spin, you have to admire Nathan Lyon. What he has done over the last few years, it has been incredible. The way he has bowled, it was not easy for any orthodox bowler coming in the game with his modern-day batsmen. He is incredible, probably worth saying; he is the best spinner.”

When it comes to batting among the current players, Sangakkara has always been vocal about his appreciation for Virat Kohli, who he called the finest in modern-day cricket. He reiterated the same during the rapid-fire chat with Mbangwa, calling Kohli the best player in the format. When Mbangwa asked “who is the best player in the world, at the moment?”, the Sri Lankan promptly replied, “Virat Kohli”.