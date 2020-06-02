Harbhajan Singh trolls Suresh Raina over his ‘school bunk’ claims to watch Sachin’s Desert storm

Yesterday at 9:00 PM
Harbhajan Singh has trolled Suresh Raina over his comments of bunking school to watch Sachin Tendulkar bat live in the famous Desert storm knock in 1998 by revealing that the game started at 4 PM. In the scorching 41 degrees weather in Sharjah, Sachin had scored 143 to help India reach the final.
Earlier in the week, Suresh Raina made a startling revelation that he bunked school just to watch Sachin Tendulkar bat against Australia in the 1998 Coco-Cola Cup encounter. In the infamous ‘Desert Storm’ knock, the Master-Blaster had scored 143 to ensure India qualified for the final of the competition despite them falling short in the encounter. The knock is one of the most memorable ones in Indian history, as Tendulkar went head-to-head against the strong Australian pace attack.
However, Harbhajan Singh, Raina's teammate at CSK, has trolled him over his comments before revealing that there is no school in the country which has classes till 4 PM, contrary to the southpaw's comments. “School bunk how? That game started at 4 pm Indian time. I was part of the series,” tweeted Harbhajan Singh.
Harbhajan takes a dig at Suresh Raina
School bunk 🙄😄 how ? That game started at 4 pm indian time 😜I was part of the series https://t.co/JWnZqa2Zl8— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 1, 2020
This is how cricket fans are reacting to Suresh Raina's comments:
Raina was a naughty boy! He still lies 😂😂😂— Janaki Mohapatra (@janaki_moha12) June 1, 2020
True
U r not die hard cricket lover we prepare 5 hrs before match starts.— Shiva (@shiva0mind) June 1, 2020
LoL
He was studying in north pole :-P— Muhammad Ashfaq (@blueeyez121) June 1, 2020
Another feku or Pappu is born in this country 😂😂 ek feku aur Pappu toh already hai😂😂— Rohan Pawar (@RohanPa80100132) June 1, 2020
Oh!! People are taking a shot at Bhajji now
Australia का स्कोर देख कर तो नहीं लगा कि आप टीम में थे 🤣😂— Rajesh Toshniwal (@rajtoshni) June 1, 2020
Raina be like
Raina right now pic.twitter.com/SnI0V5EUPh— Ss96StayHomeStaySafe💌🇮🇳 (@sahbealam143) June 1, 2020
