Harbhajan Singh trolls Suresh Raina over his ‘school bunk’ claims to watch Sachin’s Desert storm

Earlier in the week, Suresh Raina made a startling revelation that he bunked school just to watch Sachin Tendulkar bat against Australia in the 1998 Coco-Cola Cup encounter. In the infamous ‘Desert Storm’ knock, the Master-Blaster had scored 143 to ensure India qualified for the final of the competition despite them falling short in the encounter. The knock is one of the most memorable ones in Indian history, as Tendulkar went head-to-head against the strong Australian pace attack.