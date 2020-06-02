Franchises would have paid more for Viv Richards than Stokes and Cummins combined, states Ian Smith

In fact, the brand of cricket the West Indian displayed back in the day has led many to state that Sir Viv would have been a perfect fit in the T20 era, thanks to his nonchalant hitting ability. Amongst the lot is former New Zealand cricketer and now-renowned commentator Ian Smith, who believes Richards would have been an ‘absolute legend in T20s’. According to Smith, who played many a game against Sir Viv back in the 80s, the legendary West Indian, in this day and age, would have set off a bidding war, so much so that he would have ended up garnering more money than Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins combined.