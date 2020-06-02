Four reasons to watch the Betbarter Vanuatu T10 Blast

The Betbarter Vanuatu T10 league kicked off on May 21 and thus far, after three matchdays, it has provided some exhilarating entertainment to thoroughly capture the attention of the audience. But in case you’ve not jumped onto the bandwagon already, I’m going to be giving you 4 reasons to do so.

Now, you might be in a state of absolute bewilderment after reading the title and the intro. Questions like ‘What is the Vanuatu T10 League?’ ‘Why should I be watching it?’ might have instantly popped inside your head. And it is completely understandable. The tournament is still in its embryonic stages and it is fighting hard to organically capture the mind of curious cricket fans. To keep things simple, long story short, the Betbarter Vanuatu T10 Blast is a fun T10 tournament involving three teams - Ifira Sharks, MT Bulls and ME Panthers - played in Vanuatu, which kicked off on May 21 and will run till June 13. That is all. That is literally everything you need to know about the competition. But what if I tell you that it could help you cope with the lockdown better? What if I tell you that it will help fill the void inside your heart left by the absence of sport and will reignite the spark inside your soul that has been long dead due to cricket’s hiatus? Don’t trust me? Alright. From what I’ve observed so far in 10 days, I’m going to be giving you FOUR reasons to start watching the Vanuatu T10 Blast ASAP. You be the judge and decide what you want to do. Deal? Alright, let’s go.

Cricket is back - after two long months

67 days. Between March 15 and May 21, SIXTY SEVEN DAYS is what we, die-hard, ardent fans of the sport, went without witnessing a single game of cricket. For two long months, all we could do was console ourselves by catching up with highlights of classic matches on YouTube. But hey, that is now a thing of the past. The wait is over. The inauguration of the Betbarter Vanuatu T10 Blast on May 21 marked the return of Cricket post the Covid-19 wave, giving us, the fans, the opportunity to once again witness LIVE CRICKETING ACTION! Is that not enough incentive already to start watching the league? The divine sound of the bat connecting with the ball, the noise of the fielding team shouting ‘howzatt’ every time the ball hits the pads, the sight of a fast bowler clattering the stumps and, of course, comical drop catches and misfields - everything is at our disposal now. And trust me, the first six games of the league have already given the viewers everything an elite cricket game could potentially offer. So if not for any other reason, I would definitely switch on my lappy to watch VT10 just for the love of the sport.

Sixes, sixes and more sixes

They say T10 is double the entertainment of T20 in half the time and over the course of these last 10 days, I’ve come to realize the same. And in cricket, there is no better entertainment than batsmen depositing balls out of the park and one thing that the Vanuatu T10 Blast has fed us with, game after game, is the sheer sight of batsmen thwarting sixes. Remarkably, a staggering 64 sixes have already been hit in the first 6 matches of the tournament - that’s 10.6 sixes per match and a six every 11.25 balls, in case you’re bad at math. Such has been the overdose of entertainment in this league that watching batsmen hit sixes in V10 has become almost as common as watching Steve Smith ‘leave’ the ball in Tests; the factor common between the two is that you never get bored of either. So in case, you’re a boundary junkie who gets high off watching batsmen decimate bowlers all around the park, then Vanuatu T10 Blast is ‘the’ tournament for you to watch.

Nail-biting encounters

Are you even watching a good cricket match if you’ve not anxiously bitten off your nails and spat them on the floor? The beauty of sport - and, in particular, cricket - is the unscripted climax it has in store for its fans and despite being just six matches old, the Vanuatu T10 League has already provided us drama and entertainment as much as any other tournament in recent times. Heroic individual performances - which have, sometimes, gone in vain - high-scoring games and unexpected twists and turns have been the elements which have constituted this league and a combination of all the aforementioned aspects have led to some breathtaking finishes. Such has been the unpredictability and the exciting nature of the tournament that last week, MT Bulls (who were then the bottom-placed team) registered their first win of the tournament by upsetting ME Panthers (table-toppers) by chasing down 131, with the game going down to the wire. It could be said that the best is yet to come and these games are just mere demos, so in case you want to witness some nerve-wracking thrillers, you better be glued to your monitor from the very first ball of Matchday 4.

To get a glimpse of some remarkable individual talent

You might be someone with little or no knowledge about the Vanuatu cricketers, but watching one VT10 game would be more than enough for you to start googling their names and checking out their stats. Such is the charm, charisma and talent they bring to the table. Six games in, the Vanuatu T10 League has already witnessed a 19-ball fifty, a four-wicket haul, a hat-trick, some terrific all-round displays and much more. Be it in terms of pure power, skill or intelligence, the talent that has been on display has been outrageous and it, in turn, has invoked curiosity amongst fans with respect to Vanuatu cricket. So in case you’re a self-proclaimed scout who loves auditioning cricketers, then let me tell you, the Vanuatu T10 Blast is simply the best tournament, at least as of this moment, you can get your hands on.