England-West Indies Test series to kick off on July 8 with bio-security bubble

England and Wales Cricket Board have announced that the three-Test series against West Indies will start at the Ageas Bowl on July 8 behind closed doors, with players staying in on-site hotels in biosecure conditions. The Windies squad will arrive in the UK on June 9 and will be put into quarantine.

The cricketing world has come to a screeching halt post the Coronavirus pandemic and apart from a few obscure T10 leagues, there is no action. However, the UK is on course to become the first Test country to resume live cricket as the ECB has announced proposed dates and venues for England's three-Test series against West Indies, subject to government clearance.

As per the itinerary, the first Test will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on July 8, with the second and third Tests slated to be played at the Emirates Old Trafford. While no spectators will be allowed to the game, the players will now stay in on-site hotels in biosecure conditions.

Although the game will be played in July, the West Indies squad will arrive in the UK on June 9, almost a month before the game will actually start as they will travel to Manchester for a three-week period of quarantine and training. In the first week of July, the Caribbean players will move to Ageas Bowl for the final stages of preparation ahead of the first Test.

"We are in daily dialogue with the government and our medical team, who have been incredibly supportive during this period. These are our proposed dates and they remain subject to UK Government approval,” Steve Elworthy, the ECB's director of events, said, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

For the series alone, the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford will both receive an administration fee while the additional costs will be paid by the ECB. The original venues for the three Tests The Oval, Edgbaston and Lord's will all have their staging fees reimbursed.