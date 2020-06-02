Aakash Chopra names best ODI XI; picks Eoin Morgan as captain over Virat Kohli

Former cricketer now-turned cricket expert Aakash Chopra has decided to continue the norm of picking a vast variety of 'XI's' and has named his Best ODI XI, which includes some of the biggest names in the world of cricket. Opening the batting for his ODI XI are India’s Rohit Sharma and West Indies’, Shai Hope, both of who have been in tremendous form in international cricket, with the Windies cricketer, especially, putting in a crazy shift in the sub-continent. Australia’s David Warner was a major name that missed out on the opening slot. Virat Kohli, Ross Taylor and Eoin Morgan, meanwhile, formed the middle-order of Chopra's ODI side.