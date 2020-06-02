Aakash Chopra names best ODI XI; picks Eoin Morgan as captain over Virat Kohli

Today at 3:05 PM
Aakash Chopra has named his 'Best ODI XI' and has opted to give leadership duties to Eoin Morgan over India’s Virat Kohli, alongside picking Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep and Mohammad Shami in the team. A host of big names, including Jasprit Bumrah, Williamson and Steve Smith, were missing from the side.
Former cricketer now-turned cricket expert Aakash Chopra has decided to continue the norm of picking a vast variety of 'XI's' and has named his Best ODI XI, which includes some of the biggest names in the world of cricket. Opening the batting for his ODI XI are India’s Rohit Sharma and West Indies’, Shai Hope, both of who have been in tremendous form in international cricket, with the Windies cricketer, especially, putting in a crazy shift in the sub-continent. Australia’s David Warner was a major name that missed out on the opening slot. Virat Kohli, Ross Taylor and Eoin Morgan, meanwhile, formed the middle-order of Chopra's ODI side.
While Kohli finds himself an easy place in the ODI XI, the former Indian opener, Chopra, decided to give the captaincy to the English skipper Eoin Morgan, who led England to their first ever World Cup triumph in 2019. On the other hand, New Zealand’s skipper Kane Williamson, who enjoyed an astounding World Cup campaign, could also not find himself a place in Chopra’s XI. Two all-rounders, Ben Stokes and Shakib Al Hasan, meanwhile, find a place in the side.
On the bowling front, his the Delhite's side has Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami and Lockie Ferguson. While Starc’s left-armers can cause an issue to any batsman in the world, Shami and Lockie Ferguson’s pace and accuracy would be helpful components for the side. Chopra named newly-appointed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as the side's 12th man.
Aakash Chopra’s current ODI XI: Rohit Sharma, Shai Hope (WK), Virat Kohli, Ross Taylor, Eoin Morgan (Capt.), Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Babar Azam (12th man)
