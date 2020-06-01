The way Kohli approaches each version of the game is just phenomenal, claims Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa has praised Virat Kohli’s multi-faceted batting in all three formats and stated that the way he approaches different forms is just inspiring. The former Indian star has further stated that Kohli has an amazing ability to change guard suddenly even in Tests when you least anticipate it.

Virat Kohli initially seemed out of place in Test cricket but ever since that century against Australia in Adelaide in 2011, he has been a completely different character. ODI cricket came most naturally to him, but with the sheer force of his own will and a strong work ethic, he ensured that his game reached the pinnacle as the best all-format batsman of the modern age. Robin Uthappa shed light on that part of Kohli’s character saying his approach is of another level.

"Even Virat for that matter, when you watch him bat from one version of the game to another, you can see how clearly, he has planned for each version of the game. In one-day cricket, he almost never hits the ball in the air, unless it's completely required during the course of the game,” Uthappa said on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected', reported PTI.

"Similarly, in Test cricket, he is only going to hit the ball in the air once he has passed 120 or 150. But in T20 cricket, he pulls out the big shots and his orthodox big shots that you don't even think that he will play, because you have seen him play so much of good cricket along the ground in ODI & Test cricket that you don't anticipate him playing that. Suddenly, the bowlers have to plan for each version of the game."

The Karnataka cricketer, who had some of the most amazing years at Kolkata Knight Riders before moving to Rajasthan Royals this year, stated that it is inspiring to see the way Kohli goes about his work in three formats of the game.

"For me, someone like Virat, the way he approaches each version of the game is just phenomenal. It's kind of inspiring, like what must be going through that mind for him to be able to concede those ideas and say, 'Ok, these are my shots for T20 cricket, these are my shots for one-day cricket, and these are my shots for 5-day cricket. It's just amazing'," he said.