Long break might prove helpful to cricketers in long run, believes Steve Smith

Steve Smith has admitted that the COVID-19 struck break might be a good thing for cricketers as it gives them the chance to freshen up after a hectic one and a half years of cricket. Smith also revealed that he is currently in the best shape he's been in years and added that he's been running a lot.

It has been over two months since live cricket was last witnessed, with the first Trans-Tasman ODI between Australia and New Zealand turning out to be the last international game to be played before the Covid-19 outbreak. Since then, the world of cricket has overseen a two-month hiatus owing to the widespread effect of the Covid-19 virus and a restart looks far away, despite boards being optimistic of players getting back on to the field in a month or two.

However, Steve Smith has seen the positive side of things and the Aussie believes that the break could turn out to be invaluable in the long run for cricketers, given the hectic schedule they've had to endure over the last 18 months.

“It’s been a bit different but I’m sure in the long run it will probably be a good thing to freshen up after a pretty long year and a half since the World Cup and Ashes,” he told ‘Sydney Morning Herald,’ reported Hindustan Times.

The No.3 batsman also revealed how crucial the last three months has been in his life. Smith added that he has spent his break doing lots of running and doing hard work with respect to his batting, be it shadow batting or keeping the eye-hand coordination intact. This break, according to Smith, has kept him mentally fresh.

“I’m probably in the best shape I’ve been in in years, doing lots of running, lots of gym stuff at home. It’s been a couple of months of good hard work,” he added.

“I haven’t touched a bat, really. A couple of little drills at home but that’s about it. I’ve just tried to switch off from it a bit, which I don’t do very often. I was just focusing on getting myself fit and strong and refreshing mentally,” he concluded.