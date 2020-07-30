Twitter reacts to Eoin Morgan doing a Dhoni to finish the game off with monster six
Eoin Morgan’s calm and phlegmatic presence as captain helped England edge the Kiwis and lift their maiden World Cup trophy last year, and today against Ireland, the English skipper paid tribute to the man who redefined ‘cool’. In Dhoni-esque fashion, Morgan finished the game off with a huge six.
July 30, 2020
Here is how Twitter reacted to it:
Thought Ireland would take worse beating after that first five overs. Did well to make some sort of game. But never been one to buy into the pride in Eoin Morgan playing a key part and hitting the final six in an England win. Shag that and him. It's sport. It's based on rivalry.— Ewan MacKenna (@EwanMacKenna) July 30, 2020
That's it. Eoin Morgan finishes the game with a six. England win by 6 wickets with 22.5 overs to spare. A comprehensive victory for the hosts to start off the 3-match ODI series. Brilliant knock of 67(54)* from Sam Billings. A one-sided encounter. Well Played England! #ENGvIRE— Yash 🏏🌍 (@CricFreakYash) July 30, 2020
Eoin Morgan crushing Irish hearts yet again by dragging that innings out for longer that it needed to be #ENGvsIRE— Jim (@_Jimbo_Jones_) July 30, 2020
Eoin Morgan has finished the match in STYLE!— Cricket se Cricket tak! (@cricket_junkie) July 30, 2020
Eoin Morgan just completely blanked one of the Irish players, who did not look happy...— Adam‽ (@adinho85) July 30, 2020
England captain Eoin Morgan smashing a 6 to win the game against Ireland. Lovely to see. If only Ireland had good players like him... #ENGvsIRE— Stuart (@StuartgregoryW6) July 30, 2020
Eoin Morgan doing Eoin Morgan things in wrapping up that ODI win— Amy (@blue_nose_amy) July 30, 2020
Eoin Morgan finishing off his native countrymen with one of the most beautiful sixes I've ever seen after pretty much stealing the strike from Billings is quite poetic #ENGvIRE— Ben Miles (@wwodb) July 30, 2020
