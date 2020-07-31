Reports | Petition filed in Madras High Court seeking Virat Kohli’s arrest

On the back of a Chennai youngster allegedly taking his life owing to losing all his savings by investing it on Online Gambling, a petitioner has reportedly filed a petition against the Indian Cricket Team skipper Virat Kohli at the Madras High Court seeking the latter’s arrest. According to a report by Times Now, in the petition filed by a Chennai-based advocate, the petitioner requested the Madras High Court to ban online gambling apps to start off with and further alleged that these companies were using the influence of powerful personalities like Kohli to ‘brainwash’ the youngsters.