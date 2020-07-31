Reports | Irfan Pathan among 143 overseas players shortlisted for Lanka Premier League

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has reportedly thrown his name in the hat to be picked in the Lanka Premier League that will commence from August 28. It is believed that Pathan is one among 143 overseas players in the probables list from which the franchises will choose the players.

After landing himself in controversy in 2019 due to throwing his name in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft without getting prior permission from the BCCI, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has now reportedly shown interest in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) that will start on August 28. Pathan, who announced his retirement earlier this year, is believed to be one amongst 143 other overseas players, including New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, who is on the list and it will now be up to the franchises to select the players they desire.

"There are about 143 overseas players in the list who are very keen to play in this tournament and now it is up to the respective franchises to select these cricketers," a high ranking official at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) told local newspaper Daily News, reported News18.

"We have also asked the local clubs to nominate two players for this event and so there would be a total of 48 top domestic players from the 24 Premier Clubs who would be eligible to represent the four franchises."

The official further confirmed that the tournament will also oversee the participation of both international and domestic players contracted to SLC and added that promising age-category players might also be in action should the franchises wish to snap them up.

"In addition, we have a total 80 national players who are currently contracted with SLC and they will also be strong contenders to make it to the final squad.

"Some of the Premier Clubs have also named young promising players in the Under-23 and Under-19 category but altogether it is up to the four franchises to make a final decision in picking their squad."

The tournament, should it go ahead, will feature a total of five teams - named after the cities Colombo, Galle, Jaffna, Dambulla and Kandy - and will be played across four stadiums, Khettarama, Sooriyawewa, Pallekele and Dambulla.

Should Pathan get picked, he will also become the second retired Indian cricketer to participate in an overseas T20 tournament this year, after 48-year-old Pravin Tambe was picked up Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the CPL. The 35-year-old Pathan has not played an IPL game since 2017 and he was last seen on the field in the Road Safety World Series earlier this year, where he represented the Indian Legends side that was led by Sachin Tendulkar.