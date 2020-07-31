England vs Ireland | 2nd ODI at Ageas Bowl - Statistical Preview

England kick-started their white-ball campaign in style at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday by thrashing in Ireland in the first ODI and on Saturday, the two sides will return to the same venue for the second of the three games. The hosts will, yet again, walk into the game as heavy favourites.

Form Guide

England - W W NR L W

Despite missing three of their best white-ball cricketers in the form of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer, England blew Ireland out of the park in the first ODI. The hosts punished the visitors up-front with the ball after which the duo of Sam Billings and skipper Eoin Morgan made easy work of a modest target of 173. It would be an understatement to say that the home side will be brimming with confidence when they take the field tomorrow. In fact, the bookmakers are almost certain that England would emerge victors on Saturday.

Ireland - L L L L W

Twice in their last five ODIs Ireland have been annihilated and one such instance was in the first ODI against England on Thursday. On a bright and sunny afternoon, the Irish batsmen put up a hideous performance with the bat to hand England the victory on a platter. There were positives for the side, of course, but they would have to improve their performance by at least five times in order to stand a chance of winning the 2nd ODI on Saturday.

Key Batsmen

England - Eoin Morgan

In the first ODI, England were in a spot of bother at 78/4, but skipper Eoin Morgan nonchalantly knocked off the rest of the runs to drag his side home. His unbeaten 36* was not something that was eye-catchy, but the confidence with which he batted was second to none and it played a significant role in crushing Ireland’s hopes. Come Saturday, he will, undoubtedly, be England’s trump card and thus it will be wise to back him to shine for the Three Lions.

Ireland - Curtis Campher

Playing his first ever ODI, youngster Curtis Campher walked in to bat in the first ODI with Ireland teetering at 28/5, but left a lasting impression, scoring a fine unbeaten 59. So good was the 21-year-old’s performance that Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie described the youngster’s knock as the best Irish debut he’s ever seen. Campher would sure be hoping not to walk in at 28/5 tomorrow, but one can be sure that he will excel with the bat regardless of the situation. Definitely a bookmaker’s dream, this lad.

Key Bowlers

England - David Willey

The first ODI on Thursday was incidentally David Willey’s first since being unceremoniously left out of the World Cup squad last year, but the left-armer ensured to send a message with the ball in his hand. Willey clinched a fine five-wicket-haul - and with it the Man of the Match award - and it was his impeccable bowling that broke the visitors’ back. The bookmakers sure do have faith in the left-armer and, in all honesty, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he repeats his heroics from Thursday.

Ireland - Craig Young

Right-armer Craig Young was an unlikely hero for Ireland in the first ODI, after he scalped the big wickets of Jason Roy and James Vince after the side’s spearhead Barry McCarthy walked off injured after just five balls. Through his nagging line and length, Young exploited a two-paced Ageas Bowl wicket and with the venue set to remain the same, it might very well be the case that Young might turn out to be the visitors’ saviour.

Venue statistics

England won the first ODI at the Ageas Bowl by a convincing six-wicket margin and heading into the second ODI, which will be played at the same venue, the odds are stacked in their favour. The home side has not lost an ODI at this venue in over five years and Eoin Morgan’s side have won each of the last six ODIs they’ve played at this venue. While the home side won the game chasing, last time around, the bad news for Ireland is that out of England’s six wins at the venue since 2015, they’ve batted first thrice and chased thrice, meaning there is no real weakness that the away side can exploit. However, given three of England’s last four wins at this venue came chasing, it might not be a bad option for Ireland to put the hosts into bat if they win the toss. There is always the risk of the move turning into a disaster, though.

1xbet Predictions

Each of the last 5 ODIs at this venue has seen under 530.5 runs being scored in total, and the first ODI saw a total of just 346 runs being scored, thus 1xbet predicts under 530.5 runs to be scored in the second ODI between England and Ireland.

Predicted XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), James Vince, Eoin Morgan (c), Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young

Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton

When to watch: August 1, 2020, 6:30 PM

Where to watch: Sony Six, Sony Liv, Jio TV

