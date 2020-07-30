 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Ireland's shambolic top-order collapse against England

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Twitter

    Twitter reacts to Ireland's shambolic top-order collapse against England

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:55 PM

    The first ODI since the pandemic attack between England vs Ireland got off to a rather underwhelming start as the Irishmen were bowled out for a paltry 172 by a focused English side. Unsurprisingly, the Twitterati expressed their disappointment over the away side's inability to put up a fight.

    A complete dumb show!

    Let's hope for it!

    Yeah! Exactly.

    Sheer dominance by England bowlers!

    Hahahaha!

    Not really! :D

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down