Twitter reacts to Ireland's shambolic top-order collapse against England
Today at 9:55 PM
The first ODI since the pandemic attack between England vs Ireland got off to a rather underwhelming start as the Irishmen were bowled out for a paltry 172 by a focused English side. Unsurprisingly, the Twitterati expressed their disappointment over the away side's inability to put up a fight.
July 30, 2020
A complete dumb show!
Another joke batting performance from Ireland #ENGvIRE— Barry Dunne (@BazDunne) July 30, 2020
There is a favorable patch for batting but I don't know what happened to Ireland— zakir naik (@Naikzakir88) July 30, 2020
Let's hope for it!
True... I think they will put a better batting display in 2nd odi— Tanuj gupta (@Tnuzz2) July 30, 2020
Ireland are good determined team, hopefully they will bounce back 🙌
Yeah! Exactly.
Really could have done with England batting first in this game for entertainment purposes, Ireland putting on a terrible show here 🙈 #ENGvIRE— Louis👑Yelland7 (@LYelland_90) July 30, 2020
Sheer dominance by England bowlers!
Very Dissapointing batting performance from Ireland do far.Clearly lack of technique showing against left arm swing bowler willey, playing across & head falling while playing the Inswinging balls.They need Ed joyce as batting coach I guess, views @mufaddal_vohra @CricCrazyJohns— Tanuj gupta (@Tnuzz2) July 30, 2020
Ireland aren't great at batting are they lmao— Ham (@hamjam_) July 30, 2020
Hahahaha!
Ireland cricket team should be given a chance to bat twice today!!🍿📺💯— Vijay (@VijayCV1) July 30, 2020
🏏Great bowling performance by Team England #DavidWilley 👏🏼
🏏 IRE batting 1st: score card: 29/5 in 8 overs.#EnglandvsIreland #ODI
Me watching Ireland's batting in first ODI #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/QneyJc7UOq— Suraj (@Reifel_07) July 30, 2020
Not really! :D
With the way Ireland are batting, might as well play all 3 matches today and get the series done with 🤔😭 #ENGvIRE— ß 🇸🇬🇵🇰 (@mcfcsalim_) July 30, 2020
