Twitter reacts to apologetic England refusing to celebrate after Ireland throw wickets away for fun

After the England-Windies series kick-started the post-Covid era of Cricket in style, there was much expectation heading into the England-Ireland series, given the Irishmen had shown what they were capable of not so long ago in an extremely close series versus the Windies. However, it didn’t take long for the Irish to remind cricket fans to squash any hopes they had on the underdogs causing a potential upset at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday. The away side lost - rather, gifted - their first three wickets for just 28 runs but it was the fourth wicket, of opener Gareth Delany, which served as a slap on the face of the fans who’d started to watch the game in the hope of getting a close contest.