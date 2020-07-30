Twitter reacts to apologetic England refusing to celebrate after Ireland throw wickets away for fun
Today at 8:01 PM
Cricketers took to the field in coloured clothing for the first time in over four months, but the action on the field, unfortunately, was anything but colourful. So terrible and underwhelming as Ireland’s start with the bat that England refused to celebrate after Gareth Delany threw his wicket away.
After the England-Windies series kick-started the post-Covid era of Cricket in style, there was much expectation heading into the England-Ireland series, given the Irishmen had shown what they were capable of not so long ago in an extremely close series versus the Windies. However, it didn’t take long for the Irish to remind cricket fans to squash any hopes they had on the underdogs causing a potential upset at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday. The away side lost - rather, gifted - their first three wickets for just 28 runs but it was the fourth wicket, of opener Gareth Delany, which served as a slap on the face of the fans who’d started to watch the game in the hope of getting a close contest.
Having seen debutant Harry Tector perish just four balls ago, Delany, who looked in fine touch, having raced off to 22 off 15 balls with five boundaries to his name, swatted a David Willey full ball straight to the hands of Tom Banton at point to gift England their fourth wicket of the day. The outcome was disappointing in itself, but it was the aftermath which reflected the true, appalling state of the contest.
After Banton caught the ball safely, the English players, realizing how mismatched the contest was, almost apologetically refused to celebrate, giving away the impression that they were almost sad for what was unfolding on the field. There were no smiles, no English player cheered after the wicket and what instead followed was an extremely underwhelming elbow-bump. From a fan’s perspective, it was a crushing moment which reflected how one-sided and non-intense the game was.
Hmmm! Feeling so easy.
July 30, 2020
Ireland just showed gully cricket scenes for a while!
Ireland 41-5 (Willey 4-20) #Southampton #ODI— South West Sports News (@swsportsnews) July 30, 2020
Willey doing his best at it.
Willey with a massive point to prove. It’s a make shift England side but a decent one for that.— AldershotDon (@Markeyt1991) July 30, 2020
Absolutely!
David Willey is enjoying himself 🏏 Ire vs Eng @Mr_Manyau— Ben (@Dbenj6) July 30, 2020
He can do it with an ease!
Willey or won't he get a 5-for is the only question that needs asking, tbh. #ENGvIRE— Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) July 30, 2020
Such a great start from ENG, specially David Willey🔥
Willey is on 🔥 atm— Zess (@1Z3ss) July 30, 2020
HAHAHA!
Willey is better than archer .— Raoof Dhar (@RoufDhar) July 30, 2020
LOL!
Sorry RCB boys, looks like Ireland will cross 49. They only need 9 more.#ENGvIRE— Jhootha LOL Gadha (@FakeRainaNephew) July 30, 2020
Looks like but it's not!
Is this friendly match between Eng vs ire..?#ENGvIRE #Cricket #ODI— Puneeth (@puneethkumar900) July 30, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- David Willey
- Gareth Delany
- Eoin Morgan
- Jonny Bairstow
- Ireland Tour Of England 2020
- England Cricket Team
- Ireland Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.