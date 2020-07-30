Reports | IPL final to be postponed to November 10 to cater to broadcaster’s demands

Although IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel has made this clear in multiple interviews that the board has locked the September 19 to November 8 as the dates for the upcoming IPL, Star India has continuously demanded the Diwali weekend for the play-offs, something that the BCCI has denied due to their commitments to Cricket Australia. However, as reported by Times of India, giving a slight bit of leeway, the IPL GC is planning to host the final on a weekday, instead of a traditional weekend, for the first time to help Star Sports make the optimum use of the festival market.