Rate MS Dhoni higher than Ricky Ponting as captain, says Shahid Afridi

These accolades collected by the former Indian skipper have seen many brand Dhoni as a superior skipper to Ponting and now former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, too, has jumped on the bandwagon and has rated the wicket-keeper batsman as a better captain than the Aussie run-machine. In a Q & A session with his followers on Twitter, Afridi revealed that he rated Dhoni as a better captain than Ponting, for the simple fact that he believed that the wicket-keeper batsman developed ‘a team full of youngsters’. Ponting, in fact, has been branded by many as ‘lucky’ for inheriting a champion team that was built by Steve Waugh.