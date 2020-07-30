Once you are in the bio-bubble, no one can break it and rejoin, reveals BCCI official

Today at 12:35 PM
A BCCI official has stated that the board has almost finalised the Standard Operating Procedure for the IPL and as per the discussion, if anyone breaks the protocol, they won’t be allowed to rejoin. It has also been decided that fans will not be allowed to the stadium earlier in the season.
The upcoming season of the IPL is going to be weird with the strict social distancing norms and lack of fans in the venue. The BCCI is working on their own Standard Operating Procedure to be followed in the entirety of the stay in the Emirates, with the big bubble being the safety cushion where nothing would be compromised.
“Once they are in the bio-bubble, no one can break it and rejoin. The BCCI will not decide whether WAGs and family members can travel with the players, we have left it to the franchises. But we have put out a protocol in which everyone, even team bus drivers, can’t leave the bio-bubble,” the official said. “The SOP will be handed over to the franchises once we have a meeting with them next week. If they have any grievances, they can come back to the board and we will discuss it,” a BCCI official told Indian Express.
As per the planned SOP, each and every player will undergo four Covid tests in the span of two weeks before the start of the tournament. Before the departure, two tests will be held in India and two during quarantine in the UAE. There will be no relaxation for international players as they will have to join the bubble at the same time as the other squad members.
Although Brijesh Patel had earlier stated that the UAE government would decide whether fans would be allowed in the venue or not, the official revealed that they don’t want to take risks now and fans will not be allowed in the first part of the league.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.