Josh Hazlewood picks combined Indo-Aus Test XI; omits Jadeja, Starc and Shami

Australia’s Josh Hazlewood, on Thursday, picked his combined India-Australia Test XI and had interesting choices to make, including not picking a wicket-keeper and omitting the likes of Mitchell Starc and Ravindra Jadeja. Hazlewood’s team, unsurprisingly, featured both Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

The build-up for the 2019/20 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, that is slated to start in December, has continued to remain strong and relentless despite the unprecedented Covid-19 wave bringing the sport - and the world - to a standstill and roughly a month and a half ago, Cricket Australia announced the official itinerary for the tour.

Whilst the future of the T20s, that are scheduled to begin in October, especially now after the World T20 getting cancelled and the IPL happening, remains uncertain, the four-match Test series, scheduled to start on December 3, looks all set to be the biggest international cricketing event of the year. And building up to the tournament, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, in an interview with WION, picked what he felt was his combined India-Australia Test XI.

Hazlewood started his combined XI off by picking the pacers, and included himself and India’s spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. The right-armer, however, interestingly excluded his long-time partner Mitchell Starc and gave no explanation for the same.

“Starting from quicks, I will have myself in (laughs) with Pat Cummins and Jasprit Bumrah,” Hazlewood told WION.

The lanky pacer took the safe route when it came to the spinners and added that he would pick Nathan Lyon in Australian conditions and Ravi Ashwin in the sub-continent, giving no outright answer on who his pick was.

“In Australian conditions, I will have Nathan Lyon and in Indian conditions, Ravichandran Ashwin,” said the 29-year-old.

After picking the spinner(s), the 29-year-old jumped straight to the top-order and, unsurprisingly, included all five of David Warner, Mayank Agarwal, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, who have all been heavy run-getters in the format over the last 18 months. He did, however, insert another either/or choice at No.6 and said that one of Marnus Labuschagne or Rohit Sharma would take that spot due to their ability to change the course of matches.

“Openers would be Mayank Agarwal – taking future in consideration – and David Warner. Steve Smith, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are automatic picks at three, four and five.

“At no. six…I will have Marnus Labuschagne or Rohit Sharma given their ability to change the game.”

Bizarrely and interestingly, though, the right-armer’s combined XI did not feature a wicket-keeper. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, pacers Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma and batsman Ajinkya Rahane were all notable absentees from Hazlewood's XI.

Hazlewood’s India-Australia combined Test XI: Mayank Agarwal, David Warner, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Marnus Labuschagne/Rohit Sharma, Nathan Lyon/Ravichandran Ashwin, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Jasprit Bumrah.