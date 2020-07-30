ICC ODI Rankings | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma extend dominance at top

As the ICC launched the ODI Super League, a qualifier for the 2023 World Cup in India that aims to add context to the 50-over format, the stagnant ODI ranking list will have some movers and shakers but as of now, there is no change to the rankings. The Indian duo of Kohli and Rohit have extended their dominance at the top as the No.1 and No.2 player closely followed by Pakistan’s Babar Azam.

The England-Ireland series, starting today, will also see some major changes to the phenomena as Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow will be trying to make into the top 10, having both enjoyed personal best rankings of ninth position in the past. Currently, they are ranked 11th and 14th respectively.

Among the bowlers, Bumrah, with 719 rating points, is placed second position behind New Zealand pacer Trent Boult who has 722 rating points. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (701) occupies the third spot on the table while Ravindra Jadeja is the only Indian to feature in the top 10 all-rounders rankings at the eight spot. Mohammad Nabi is leading the category, followed by England all-rounder Ben Stokes but the latter will not take part in the Ireland series, having been part of the Test squad.