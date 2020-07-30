I pushed Andrew Strauss to let England players go to the IPL, reveals Eoin Morgan

Today at 10:51 AM
Eoin Morgan has admitted that he was the person responsible for pushing Andrew Strauss to let the players play in the IPL, which Morgan feels, is a big change in English cricket attitude. Morgan has also added that England is using the IPL as a vehicle to try and grow players.
After the embarrassment of the 2015 World Cup, Eoin Morgan combined with Andrew Strauss and Trevor Bayliss made a radical change to the way the team used to approach their cricket. With the addition of cricketing smarts and aggressive attitude, Morgan employed a free-flowing style to the limited-overs team, which coupled with the players’ experience in a set-up like the IPL, helped them in what was a ridiculously brilliant 2019 World Cup campaign.
"(The) 2015 (World Cup) was the cornerstone of the start of our success. It really was the trigger to a lot of things happening in English cricket and one of the most important things was the appointment of Andrew Strauss. He had watched everything in the two years leading into the 2015 World Cup and wasn't surprised by the way we played and the outcome. It was humiliating the way we played and the fashion we were knocked out was humiliating,” Morgan told Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz in Conversation.
"Playing in IPL was part of Strauss's plan. I pushed him to make that call because, in international bilateral series, it's so difficult to replicate the pressure that's there in Champions Trophy or the World Cup. He asked me what's different? One, you play as an overseas player so there are huge expectations. If you play in the IPL, there's different pressure and different expectations.”
When England took on New Zealand just after the 2015 World Cup, they had already planned to play a different brand of cricket which showed in their game. England scored over 400 in the first game they played after that World Cup and Morgan feels it was the template to go for them. The change in mindset helped them overcome the difficult challenges and subsequently, the IPL pushed them in the right direction.
"Sometimes you can't get away with it and you have to find a way to deal with it. It takes you out of your comfort zone. It is completely beneficial to play in IPL. That was a big mindset shift for us. We’ve had Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer being stars in the IPL. That has been a big change in mindset for us. Jonny Bairstow has done well recently. Hopefully, there will be more. And I hope Indian cricket is alright with us because we are using it as a vehicle to try and grow players.”
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Eoin Morgan
- Andrew Strauss
- Indian Premier League
- 2015 World Cup
- 2019 World Cup
- England Cricket Team
- India Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.