I pushed Andrew Strauss to let England players go to the IPL, reveals Eoin Morgan

"Sometimes you can't get away with it and you have to find a way to deal with it. It takes you out of your comfort zone. It is completely beneficial to play in IPL. That was a big mindset shift for us. We’ve had Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer being stars in the IPL. That has been a big change in mindset for us. Jonny Bairstow has done well recently. Hopefully, there will be more. And I hope Indian cricket is alright with us because we are using it as a vehicle to try and grow players.”