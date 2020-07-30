Haris Rauf set to join Pakistan squad in England as two successive tests procure Covid negative

After testing positive for Coronavirus over a month ago, Haris Rauf has returned two consecutive negative tests and will join the Pakistan team in England. Five of his six COVID-19 tests returned positive, which made him ineligible for travel and join the Pakistan squad in the UK.

Rauf, who after his brilliance in the Pakistan Super League rose to the prominence in the Big Bash League, was among the ten Pakistan players who tested positive for Covid-19 in the last week of June. He stayed back after the larger group flew out to Manchester on a chartered flight on June 28 and waited for his test report to come negative.

By July 20, he had undergone six Covid-19 tests, out of which five were positive. There was one negative result, but according to regulations, he needed to have two successive negative results to join the Pakistan squad.

“Can't thank enough Allah for the blessings He bestowed upon me during my tough times & fight against the epidemic COVID-19. Tested negative and feeling absolutely fine and well. Thank you everyone who extended their prayers & well wishes,” Rauf wrote on Twitter.

After Rauf’s constant negative results, Pakistan called up Mohammad Amir, who had originally decided to pull out of the tour, to attend the birth of his child but later made himself available again after premature birth of his second child. However, Rauf will fly out later this week and will play the T20I series.