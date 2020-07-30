Ahmedabad Camp for Indian contracted players in doubt due to health risk

In all possibility, the BCCI might cancel their plan of organising a camp for centrally-contracted players in Ahmedabad with the players directly joining their franchise camp in the UAE. However, there is no clarity on Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari who don’t have any IPL contracts.

All eyes are fixed on September 19 with the BCCI going ahead with their scheduled plan of hosting the tournament in UAE, but there has been no clarification on whether the national camp would be held in India before that. Sourav Ganguly had stated earlier that the board is looking at Motera for the possible camp in August but now that seems all but null.

"There were media reports that camp will start from August 18 and go on till September 4 but we have no formal intimation from the BCCI till now," a GCA official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The major reason behind the cancellation seems to be the safety of the players travelling to the multi-city - from their homes to Ahmedabad and then Dubai - can expose themselves to more health risk in this present scenario. An IPL official also stated that it makes a little sense to host a red-ball camp ahead of the IPL.

"In any case, where is the logic of doing a red ball camp before IPL when they are playing a completely different format," a senior IPL franchise official said.

However, there is no clarity about Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari - both of who don't have an IPL contract - on if they continue their individual nets in their respective cities or BCCI arranges any special session for them.