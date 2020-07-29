Rohit Sharma is India’s next MS Dhoni, feels Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina is of the opinion that Rohit Sharma, who is the most successful IPL captain of all time, is the next MS Dhoni for the Indian side, purely because of his aura as a skipper. Raina lauded Rohit’s positivity and calmness and opined that those qualities resembled Dhoni the captain.

Despite being overshadowed by the presence of both MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma has, in his career, managed to build an extremely impressive CV as a skipper. The incumbent vice-captain of the Indian limited-over sides, Rohit has led India to wins in the 23 of the 29 international games he’s captained and has also, domestically, over the course of the last seven years, managed to establish himself as the most successful IPL skipper of all time, winning a staggering four IPLs with Mumbai Indians as captain.

While Kohli’s captaincy has been attributed to aggression and ruthlessness, Rohit has seen his leadership skills often be compared to Dhoni, due to the way he goes about his business in an extremely phlegmatic manner. But while parallels have been drawn between Rohit and Dhoni in the past, Suresh Raina, who has played under the captaincy of both men, has now gone a step ahead and stated that the Mumbaikar Rohit, due to his inherent qualities as a skipper, is India’s next MS Dhoni.

“I would say he is the next MS Dhoni for the Indian cricket team,” Raina said of Rohit in the ‘Super Over’ podcast featuring JP Duminy and Jemimah Rodrigues.

“I have seen him, he is calm, he likes to listen, he likes to give confidence to the players and on top of that, he likes to lead from the front. When the captain leads from the front and at the same time, he gives respect to the dressing room atmosphere, you know you have it all.

“He thinks everyone is a captain. I have seen him, I have played under him when we won the Asia Cup in Bangladesh. I have seen him how he gives confidence to young players like Shardul [Thakur], Washington Sundar and [Yuzvendra] Chahal of course.”

Raina, who has played six T20Is under the captaincy of Rohit and has enjoyed being MS Dhoni’s deputy at Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the Indian Premier League, feels that the one attribute that sets both men out is their ability to listen. Raina opined that under the captaincy of Rohit, players enjoy his aura and intensity just like they do under Dhoni and described both cricketers as wonderful captains.

“Around him, players enjoy the intensity, they enjoy his aura. I think when you enjoy the aura of a player, you like to be positive and I think that is what he is good at. He is one of the top-most, after MS Dhoni, who was brilliant. He has won more [IPL] trophies than MS, but I would say they both are very similar. Both of them, as a captain, like to listen.

“When your captain is listening, you can solve a lot of problems, you can solve the mental problems of the players. So in my book, they both are wonderful.”