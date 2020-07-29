Reports | Imran Tahir to be only South African to participate in CPL 2020

The tournament organizers are said to have arranged a chartered flight from London to Trinidad for the players, but it is believed that flight scarcity and visa requirements amongst other issues rendered it impossible for the aforementioned South African cricketers to make it to the UK on time. South Africa is currently still in lockdown with all provincial and international borders closed and it is being speculated that the restrictions will only be eased towards the end of September which, experts believe, is when the country will see a dearth in the increase of Covid-19 cases.