Reports | Imran Tahir to be only South African to participate in CPL 2020

Imran Tahir to be only South African to participate in CPL 2020
Today at 11:22 AM
Imran Tahir will reportedly be the only South African to participate in CPL 2020, after five other players were unable to confirm travel arrangements in time to be in Trinidad by August 1. Players were expected to arrive in Trinidad by August 1 to observe a 14-day quarantine period.
The 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has suffered a massive blow as, according to an ESPNCricinfo report, five South African cricketers - Rassie van der Dussen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Rilee Rossouw and Colin Ingram - have failed to confirm travel arrangements in time to be in Trinidad by August 1 ahead of the tournament that is set to start on August 18. The players were expected to arrive in Trinidad by August 1 in order to observe a 14-day quarantine period in a biobubble ahead of the tournament, but a hoard of issues meant that Imran Tahir, who flew to Trinidad directly from Pakistan, was the only South African player who was able to make it to the Caribbean Islands in time.
The tournament organizers are said to have arranged a chartered flight from London to Trinidad for the players, but it is believed that flight scarcity and visa requirements amongst other issues rendered it impossible for the aforementioned South African cricketers to make it to the UK on time. South Africa is currently still in lockdown with all provincial and international borders closed and it is being speculated that the restrictions will only be eased towards the end of September which, experts believe, is when the country will see a dearth in the increase of Covid-19 cases.
This also now casts doubt on the potential participation of the South African players in the Indian Premier League as the players would need to seek government permission for the same, despite Cricket South Africa (CSA) assuring that it will give all cricketers No Objection Certificates (NOCs) without second thoughts. South African skipper Quinton de Kock, pacer Kagiso Rabada, veteran AB de Villiers and former skipper Faf du Plessis are among the biggest South African names who have IPL contracts and it will be an immeasurable blow to both the teams and the competition, in general, should these players miss the tournament that will be played in the UAE between September 19 and November 8.
