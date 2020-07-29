Independent Adjudicator reduces Umar Akmal’s ban to 18 months from 36 months

After initially being handed a 36-month ban, an Independent Adjudicator, on Wednesday reduced Umar Akmal’s ban to just 18 months. The right-hander was earlier handed the suspension in February before PCB formally charged him on March 20, which will now stay in effect till August 2021.

Umar Akmal’s career down the last few years has been met with more fatalities than success, owing to his attitude away from the field. Earlier this year, during the routine weight check and training, the right-hander was allegedly involved in a spat with one of the trainers, which was later downplayed as a ‘misunderstanding.’

However, after that, Umar was handed a massive three-year ban for not complying with the Anti-Corruption Unit for not informing the unit about an alleged approach. Whilst it was expected to stay the same way, the 30-year-old sought the help of the court, with the appointment of an independent adjudicator, Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, the former Supreme Court judge, Justice (retd).

Following the independent hearing, it was understood that his ban was halved to just 18 months, ending August 2021. According to the Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, the batsman had earlier failed to disclose to the PCB’s Vigilance and security department the full details of the approaches received for corrupt conduct.

"Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code".