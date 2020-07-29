England touring Windies will significantly help Cricket West Indies’ finances, states Jason Holder

Amidst tough financial times, Jason Holder has stated that England touring the Caribbean Island might significantly boost the cricket board’s economy. He also added that if there is no drastic change, smaller countries like West Indies would be involved in very less bilateral Test series.

The ongoing pandemic has left the cricketing world in a dire economic situation, with all boards hoping to salvage some portion of the lost economics post-COVID-19. Whilst ECB became the first nation to put a foot back into bringing cricketing action back to the country, several other countries have also hinted at organising bilateral series soon.

Following the series against England, West Indies skipper Jason Holder opened up about the troubled economic times in West Indies cricket. The all-rounder hinted that if there is no drastic change in the future, smaller countries like West Indies might be involved in very less cricketing action. On top of that, Holder also hoped and prayed that England would help the Windies cricketing board’s finances by touring the Islands later this year.

"We only really make money from England, and I think India. We break even with Pakistan and Australia, and all the rest of the series we play are losses. But in these trying times only England, Australia and India can probably host cricket," Holder said after the conclusion of the third Test here, reported TOI.

"Outside of that, the smaller territories are struggling financially to get cricket on...if there's an opportunity for England to come over to the Caribbean before the end of the year, I'm sure that would help significantly for Cricket West Indies' financial records. We've pretty much had to take a pay cut, so if it's possible to host a tour before the end of 2020, it would probably keep us afloat as an organisation," he added.

However, Holder also made a valid point about how it would become tough for countries to be involved in bilateral series owing to the cost associated with it. During the early part of the 2010s, West Indies were involved in at least three to four bilateral tours before the count reduced. In Holder’s words, it might very well reduce even further if there is no action taken.

"If something doesn't happen soon we'll see less international cricket being played by smaller countries because we simply can't afford it. We've gone from having four, five-match series, down to two and three," Holder added.

“And it's very difficult to host any more than that for us, particularly the Caribbean. So yeah, it is a serious dilemma that we're faced with. I think the relevant personnel really need to sit down and have a look at it," he concluded.